Richard Lowell Estep, 84, of Rileyville, died Feb. 9, 2021, at his home with his loving wife of 58 years by his side. Mr. Estep was born Nov. 5, 1936, in Luray, Va., and was the son of the late Horace and Edith Aleshire Estep.
Richard was a contractor that built many homes in Page County. Additionally, he operated a saw mill and was owner of R.L. Estep Lumber Company. As a machinist and carpenter, he utilized his experience to restore several historic buildings in Harpers Ferry. He was a member of Forward For Christ Baptist Church, the Rumley Oil Pull Club, and the Model T Club. Richard was best known for his restoration skills and building and restoring of numerous antique tractors.
On Jan. 4,1963, he married J. Susan "Susie" Shenk, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Lisa Hill and husband, Forrest, Robin Cubbage and husband, Ralph, and Dianne Cubbage and husband, Gary; five grandchildren, Lindsay Wood and husband, Derek, Whitney Dinges and husband, Jordan, Katie McCray and husband, Freddy, Jeremy Cubbage and Matt Cubbage and wife, Shannon, and four great-grandchildren, Carter Wood, Colbie Wood, Averie Dinges and Camden McCray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Horace "Bill" Estep and James "Jim" Estep; sister, Nancy Dorraugh, and son-in-law, John Brumback.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Forward For Christ Baptist Church in Luray with Pastor Josh Parlett and Pastor Dan Ellis officiating. Interment will follow at Beahm's Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
