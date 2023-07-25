Richard M. Hepner Jr. (Buck), 64, of Broadway, a loyal and caring father, husband, brother, and friend, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, after a battle with cancer.
Buck was born Dec. 26, 1958, son of the late Richard M. Hepner and Betty Polk Hepner Moomaw.
Buck was an electrician for 46 years, beginning his career at Trumbo Electric, and then Mid-Valley Electric for 21 years, where he became a Master Electrician. Buck enjoyed his family, hanging out with friends, being outdoors, NASCAR (he attended many races), and riding his 1977 Shovelhead. Buck was a proud member of The Shop of VA and enjoyed and loved all his Shop brothers and sisters.
Buck is survived by his wife, Ramona (Mona) Creasy Hepner; son, Colton Hepner, his pride and joy; Colton's wife, Megan Conley Hepner; three wonderful grandchildren, Malia, Nash, and Finn; sister, Sheila Davis (Da) and husband, Jerry; favorite sister-in-law, Cheryl Creasy Tusing (sissy); special brother-in-law, Greg Tusing; and a niece, Julie Riggles Burch. Two brothers by choice; Terry Strickler, Willie Short and special lifelong friend, Barbara Strickler.
Mark Reese will conduct a funeral service Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Linville Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Buck loved deeply and loved many. "His favorite saying: "Always Remember and don't forget."
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.