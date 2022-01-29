Richard Vernon “Dickie” Mills, 74, of Shenandoah, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Mills was born February 22, 1947, in Richmond, Va. and was the son of the late Richard Terrance and Norma Talmadge Mills.
Dickie graduated from Page County High School and later served as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy deployed to Vietnam. He retired from Merck & Company in Elkton where he had a lengthy career. He was a member of Fields United Methodist Church in Shenandoah, the Shenandoah V.F.W. Post 8613 Avis O. Comer, Shenandoah Moose Lodge No. 2176 and Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 4264 in New Market. Dickie assisted his fellow veterans by driving the Veteran Affairs transport van, taking them to and from appointments.
Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Linda Merica Mills. Also surviving are a daughter, Tiffany Mills-Hutchens and husband, Edward of Orange; a sister, Tracy Stratton of Shenandoah; a granddaughter, Ripley B. Hutchens; two nephews, Logan and Nash Stratton, as well as close friends, Jimmy and Phyllis Slye.
The family will commemorate his life privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fields United Methodist Church, 501 Senior Avenue, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.