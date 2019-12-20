Richard Norman Hummel, 63, of Staunton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Hospice of the Piedmont Hospice House.
He was born in Brandywine, W.Va., on Sept. 8, 1956, and was a son of Ramona Jane (Joseph) Hummel of Bridgewater and the late Woodrow Norman Hummel.
Richard retired from McClung Companies in Waynesboro in May of 2019, with over 21 years of service. He graduated from Buffalo Gap High School and was a member of Gypsy Hill Golf Course in Staunton, loved golf, fishing at the outer banks, and all sports, especially the Virginia Cavaliers.
He was united in marriage on July 27, 2006, to Suzanna (Laine) Hummel, of Staunton.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, are his children, Jennifer Tilley, of Ocala, Fla., and Tara Nunez, Alyssa Hummel, Leslie Giorgetti and Lee Giorgetti, all of Staunton; his sister, Vickie Earhart of Bridgewater, and brother, Roy Hummel and wife, Louise, of Rockingham. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; one great-grandson, and special friends, John Fedorchak of Linden and Tony Connor of Churchville.
He was preceded in death by his son, Chris Hummel, and his sister, Lisa Hummel.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Garber's Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg, with the Rev. Walt Crull officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Valley Mission, 1513 W. Beverly St., Staunton, VA 22801 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or Emily Couric Cancer Center, 1240 Lee St., Charlottesville, VA 22908.
