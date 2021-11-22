Richard Otto "Dickie" Staib, 87, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton. Mr. Staib was born Jan. 14, 1934, in Chicago, Ill. and was the son of the late Otto and Margret Haller Staib.
Mr. Staib served in the United States Army and graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired from NASA in 1989, where he assisted with engineering many projects including the Lunar Orbiter 1, first image of Earth from the Moon’s orbit and first picture of both Earth and the Moon from space, and the Space Shuttle Columbia orbital programs. He, along with his wife, relocated to Elkton upon retirement and he enjoyed tending to the garden, attending auctions, and working on computers.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jean Christian Staib, on Oct. 1, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Fearn and husband, Wally Fearn.
Surviving are his chosen family, Cindy Merica, Rose Lam, Stephanie and Joe Smith, Ayden, Eastyn and Layla Smith, Everly Dean; many more he considered family and his pets, Wiggles, Smokey, and Sweet Pea.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
