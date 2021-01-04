Richard Pearl "Hillbilly" Losh, 67, of Waynesboro, formerly of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Augusta Health. He was born in Pendleton County, W.Va., on May 7, 1953, and was a son of the late Nellie Virginia (Losh) Moats.
Richard worked as an electrician at Perdue in Bridgewater. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, being in the mountains, hiking and going to theme parks.
He is survived by his children, Greg Losh and wife, Sandi, of Deerfield, Christina Losh and Malcom Griffin of Churchville, and Chris Losh of Fort Defiance; three grandchildren, Ricky Losh and wife, Megan, Tiffanie Losh and Wyatt Miller; and a brother, Charlie Moats and wife, Fairlyn, of Staunton.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Moats, and three sisters, June Sheffer, Brenda Metz and Treva Moats.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Sugar Grove, W.Va., with the Rev. Curtis Crawford officiating.
Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the register.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX 76571.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.