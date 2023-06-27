Richard “Pete” Frank Sr., 90, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Frank was born Sept. 5, 1932, and was a son of the late Ernest “Buck” Benjamin and Edna Pearl Pence Frank.
He worked as a meat cutter for Shen-Valley Meat Packers in Timberville and enjoyed watching soap operas and westerns. He attended Faith Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Estep Frank; two children, Richard “Bugsy” Frank Jr. and wife, Becky, and Susie Armentrout and husband, Kenny; five grandchildren, Angela Clements and husband, Robert, Joseph Frank and wife, Amber, Shanna Billhimer and husband, Brandon, Tara Hardy, Krista Westfall and husband, Wes; 12 great-grandchildren, Conner and Caleb Barnes, Peyton and Tyson Frank, Cooper, Katelyn, and Callie Billhimer, MaKenna and Ryan Hardy, Aedon, Cole, and Dalton Westfall; siblings, Roxie Fulk, Virginia “Sissy” Stroop and husband, Ralph, Charles “Sonny” Frank and wife, Wanda, Gary Frank and Carolyn “Faye” Terry and husband, Tony.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Louise Ritchie, Reba Shipp, Leonard Frank, Ruby Hessler and Ernest Frank.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Singers Glen Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
There will be no formal visitation. However, friends may view and sign the register book on Tuesday, June 27, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.