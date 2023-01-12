Richard Randolph Minnick, 85, of Mount Jackson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Mount Jackson. Pastor Matthew Diehl will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Mr. Minnick was born May 2, 1937, in Mount Jackson, son of the late Gaylon Randolph Minnick and Helen Whetzel Minnick.
He was a 1955 graduate of Triplett High School and attended at two-year trade school in Richmond, Va. A lifelong employee in the construction industry, he worked for H. Driver & Co. in New Market for many years and retired as owner of Minnick Associates, Ltd. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and a former little league coach.
He was preceded in death by his wife, J. Kay Myers Minnick, and sister, Mary Anne Fadeley.
He is survived by two sons, Richard R. Minnick II and wife, Michele, of Harrisonburg and John D. Minnick and wife, Crystal, of Forestville; and two grandchildren, Alexis N. Minnick and Jaden T. Minnick of Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 484, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
