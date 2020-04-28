Richard Reherd Hollomon, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 12, 1939, in Harrisonburg, the son of Thomas Len-Will Hollomon and Ruth Cover Hollomon.
Richard graduated from Harrisonburg High School, class of 1957, and attended Hampden-Sydney College and Washington and Lee University.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, the former Janice Jill Walker. Also surviving are his sister, Mary Anna Solomon of Silver Spring, Md., and two nieces.
A private graveside service will be held at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton. There will be no visitation held at the funeral home. Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
