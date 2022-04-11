Richard (Rick) Brian Adams, formerly of Timberville, Va., passed away quietly surrounded by his wife and children on April 7, 2022.
Rick was born on Sept. 22, 1946, in Washington, D.C. He was raised in Arlington, Va., where he graduated from Washington Lee High School and then from Virginia Tech in 1969. After retiring as an Internal Auditor at Potomac Electric Power Company for 32 years, he and his wife built their dream home, a log house in the Shenandoah Valley. He was an avid woodworker and built all the cabinets and finish work in their home.
He was a member of the New Mode Grass bluegrass group, playing guitar and singing for over 30 years. Rick was also an avid scout leader in both Northern Virginia and the Harrisonburg area for many years. He was also employed for a time at Randy's Do It Best Hardware store in Timberville.
Rick was affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where his wife and family are members. He loved HO trains and whatever his children and grandchildren were doing. He also enjoyed traveling around the country with his wife of 50 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Jones Adams and their four children: Brian (Lisa) of Virginia Beach, Scott (Katy) of Broadway, Va., Terri (Ernie) Calhoun, also of Broadway and Casey (Rachel) of Savage, Md. Also survived by his brother, Doug (Tina) Adams of Leesburg, Va. Rick had nine grandchildren that he absolutely adored, Erica, Carter, Aidan, Aylor, Saidee, Killian, Sofia, Ben and Levi. He was predeceased by his parents, Frederick B. Adams and Bessie B. Helmick Adams.
A funeral service will be held at 1 o’clock Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 210 South Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Volunteer Rescue Squad, 525 S. Main St., Broadway, VA 22815.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
