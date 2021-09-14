Richard “Rick” Douglas Hevener, 63, of Clover Hill, went home to be with his God Sept. 11, 2021.
Rick was born Dec. 18, 1957, in Franklin, W.Va., and was a son of the late Richard and Virginia "Betty" Hevener.
Rick was a graduate of Franklin High School with the class of 1976, after which he pursued a lifelong career as a meat cutter.
His family knew him as a dedicated hard-working man who would lend a helping hand or a listening ear to anyone in need. He enjoyed cooking, hiking, gardening, going to the beach, watching WVU sports, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his soulmate, Laura Douglas; daughter, Emily Harper and husband, Wes; daughter, Valerie Lockhart, and their mother, Sabrina Hevener; brothers, Miles Hevener and Mark Hevener; sister, Elizabeth Bodkin, as well as his grandchildren, Hunter Lewin, Isaiah Lewin, Lydia Harper, Abigail Harper and Eleanor Harper.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Please dress casually and come prepared to share memories and stories of Rick’s life with friends and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
