Richard "Rick" Everette Raines, 71, of Stuarts Draft, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Rick was born in Rockingham County on July 14, 1950, a son of the late Geraldine Virginia (Harris) and Claude Everette Raynes.
He was united in marriage to Doris "Sally" Raines on June 12, 2004, for 18 years, who survives him.
Rick worked at Hershey Chocolate in Stuarts Draft for 30 plus years as a maintenance supervisor. Rick was an avid fisherman and hunter, he loved the outdoors and sitting on the porch with Marley, Sadie, and many friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
Rick is survived by daughters, Amanda Sheets and husband, Patrick, of Mount Sidney, Amber McDaniel and husband, Steven, of Charlottesville, and Amy Raines of Grottoes; a brother, Michael "Steve" Raines and wife, Kathy, of Grottoes; sisters-in-law, Hazel Simmons, Deloris Eutsler and husband, Dennis, and Linda Fitzgerald; and two stepsons, Willie and Leo.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Adrienne, Autumn, Ashley, Allison, Anna, Nicholas, Kholton, Rena; four great-grandchildren; numerous aunts and uncles; numerous nieces and nephews; a special niece, Kimberly Eutsler and husband, Bobby.
He was well loved by many, including his three best friends, Roger Bartley, Barry Rhoney, and Gary Coiner.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved pets, Marley and Sadie.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Augusta Regional SPCA, 33 Archery Lane, Staunton, VA 24401.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
