Richard “Ricky” Paul May, 31, of Timberville, Va., passed away March 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 16, 1989, to Daniel and Cheri Hollar May of Timberville.
Ricky worked as a custodian at RMH.
On Sept. 4, 2007, he married the former Jessica Nichole Johnson, who survives.
Also surviving are his two sons, Tyler May and Aiden May; a brother, Jonathan May; maternal grandmother, Gloria Hollar of Edinburg; his in-laws, Linda Jerome of Broadway and Phillip Johnson of Mount Jackson.
The body was cremated. There will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
