Richard S. Shank
Richard S. Shank, 79, died peacefully in his home near Charlottesville, Va., surrounded by loved ones, on July 14, 2023.
Mr. Shank was born March 14, 1944, in Harrisonburg, Va. He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Linda Frey Shank, with whom he had an incredible relationship. They celebrated their fifty-seventh anniversary on June 11, 2023.
He is also survived by his son and his spouse, Sam and Sara Moore Shank of San Mateo, Calif.; his daughter, Sara Suzanne Shank of Boston, Mass.; grandchildren, Spencer and Thomas Shank of San Mateo, Calif.; his brother and his spouse, Randall and Janet Shank; and his sister, Emily Shank. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Shetler Shank; his mother, Kathryn Showalter Shank; and his sister, Nancy Shank Bender.
Richard will be remembered for his integrity, his calm demeanor, and for the confidence he exuded. An early inductee into the Broadway High School Athletics Hall of Fame, Richard was an All-State basketball player, an All-District football player and was able to run the 880-yard race in under two minutes. He graduated with a degree in Architecture from the University of Virginia. In a close partnership that spanned over 45 years, Richard and Bob Gray founded Shank & Gray Architects, one of the early contemporary architectural firms in Charlottesville. His influence can be seen throughout Albemarle County on a wide range of residential and commercial projects, spanning buildings from the Charlottesville City Hall xMonastery in Crozet.
He also worked internationally, designing several large projects for Swift, the inter-bank money transfer organization. Richard turned his passion for food and hospitality into a second career in the restaurant business. He designed and operated Charley’s and Trio Restaurants in Charlotte, N.C. for over 35 years.
No matter how busy Richard was with work, family and family dinners were always a priority. His personal interests included cooking, wine, travel, opera, UVA athletics, tennis, and golf. Richard and Linda attended the Santa Fe Opera each summer for the past twenty years. He was at his happiest when hosting dinner parties for friends and loved ones. He enjoyed cooking gourmet food that he plated with precision and pairing each course with complementing wine all while engaging in hours of conversation and laughter.
A memorial service will be held at Trissels Mennonite Church, near Broadway, Va. at a future date. Trissels is Richard’s childhood church and it was instrumental in defining and shaping his strong values. In addition, a Celebration of Life will be held in Charlottesville, Va. The graveside service will be private.
In lieu of flowers and in light of the great care Richard received at UVA Cancer Center, please consider a donation to UVA Health Foundation, PO Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50037, adding “Cancer Center Director’s Fund #14349” to the memo line of your check. If you would like to give in memory online, please visit this page, select UVA Cancer Center (14349), and fill in the “In Memory of” field.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
