Richard Scott Cole
Richard Scott Cole, 50, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Feb. 10, 2020, at Augusta Health Center. He was born June 5, 1969, in Manassas.
He was a feed truck driver for Mountain Milk.
Surviving are his father, Richard Donald Cole and life partner, Marcia Dove, of Fulks Run; one son, Micheal Cole of Criders; daughter, Emily Cole of Criders; granddaughter, Marissa Cole; companion, Ginny May of Harrisonburg; uncle, Dwayne Cole and wife, Karen, of Broadway; aunt, Diane Taylor and husband, Wayne, of Haymarket; a number of nieces and nephews and his previous wives, Helen Cole and Lori Cole.
His mother, Mary Ann Burke Cole, and his son, Johnathan Scott Cole, preceded him in death.
Pastor Jack Glover will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home chapel in Broadway. Burial will be in the Lacey Spring Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.