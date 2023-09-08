Richard Shank
Richard Shank, 79, born and raised near Broadway, Va., passed away peacefully in his home in Charlottesville, Va. on July 14, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at Trissels Mennonite Church near Broadway, Va., on Sept. 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
