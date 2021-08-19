Richard Sherburne Wilson, 81, of Port Republic, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Richard was born in South Carolina on April 30, 1940, a son of the late Claudia Sentell and Page Gray Wilson.
He retired in 2006 from World Test Systems in Waynesboro, where he worked as an Electronics Technician.
Richard was united in marriage to Alice Fay Liskey on July 9, 1973, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Sentell Rousseau and husband, Carl, of Weatherford, Texas, and Tamra Dawn Ritchie and husband, Michael, of Grottoes; two sons Rodney Clinton Wilson and wife, Tammy, of Grottoes and Michael Glenn Wilson and wife, Amy, also of Grottoes; nine grandchildren, Heather Wildman, Stacy Burgess, Alyssa Rousseau, Ryan Rousseau, Montana Wilson, Zachary Wilson, Cheyenne Wilson, Shannon Rousseau and Ian Rousseau; six great-grandchildren, Jaelynn, Joshua, Josslynne, Jordynn, Alexis and Raylan; and sister-in law, Vickie Wilson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Wilson; a grandson, Justin Wilson; and a nephew, Russell Wilson.
Richard was a member of Staunton Choral Society, Shenandoah Valley Choral Society. He also sang in the church choir for many years. Richard was also an avid motorcycle rider and was a member of Retread Motorcycle Group and Goldwing Road Riders.
The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Port Republic, Va., with Pastor Dan McGill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, 7120 Ore Bank Road, Port Republic, VA 24471.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
