Richard Stroop

Richard Franklin Stroop, 79, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 22, 1940, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late George Lester and Mary Fanita Weaver Stroop. On Aug. 31, 1963, he married Carolyn Virginia Puffenbarger Stroop, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Shelley Stroop Baker and her husband, Allen, of Harrisonburg, and two grandchildren, Laura Baker Busic and her husband, Kenneth, of Harrisonburg, and Stuart Allen Baker, of Crimora. In addition, he is survived by two brothers, Kenneth H. Stroop and wife, Joyce, of Aurora, Ind., George L. Stroop Jr. and wife, Sylvia, of Salisbury Md., and a special sister, Mary Jane “Janie” Farmer and husband, Eddie, of Elkton.
After graduating from Broadway High School in 1959, Richard served in the United States Army. He returned home, and after earning an associate degree from Blue Ridge Community College, became an engineer for Walker Tenneco. After his retirement, he went on to work as a Rockingham County school bus driver, retiring in 2017.
Richard was an active member of Harrisonburg Elks Lodge No. 450, and was a past president of the Virginia Elks Association. He was also an active member of the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27, the Izaak Walton League, and the Tri-County Antique Auto Club. He was a founding member of the Stonewall Jackson Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, and was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, where he taught the Adult Sunday School Class and was active in the United Methodist Men’s Group. He enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, whether hunting or just enjoying the woods or gardening. He also loved watching NASCAR and all sports, and driving his restored ’57 Chevy.
The family will receive friends between 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with military rites by Dayton American Legion Post No. 27 and Elks rites by Harrisonburg Elks Lodge No. 450. A funeral service will follow at noon Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg with Pastor Adam Blagg officiating.
