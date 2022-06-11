Richard W. (Dick) Moyers, 75, passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2022 in Manakin-Sabot, VA. He was born April 13, 1947 in Harrisonburg, VA, the son of the late Frank & Ferne Rolston Moyers. Mr. Moyers was preceded in death by his son, Eric Scott Moyers, and a sister, Eleanor Louise Moyers.
Mr. Moyers is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy (Terry) Moyers, a son, Chris Moyers (fiancé Grayson Braddy), and two daughters, Kelley Webb (son-in-law Mark Webb) and Kathryn Moyers. Five grandchildren also survive: Lexi (19) and Tanner Moyers (15), Gunner Webb (10), Ann Scott "Scottie" Webb (7) and Bo Webb (4). He is survived by brother-in-law Lawrence Terry Jr. (wife Linda), sister-in-law Susan C. Cedillo, as well as niece Lawson Bagwell (husband Andy) and nephews Nathaniel Terry and Hunter Terry (wife Caroline). He is also survived by dear “chosen” family, Beth and Mike Beahm, and their children, Matthew Beahm (wife Victoria) and Christopher (wife Ashley).
Mr. Moyers graduated from Broadway High School, Bridgewater College and received a Master’s Degree from James Madison University. He taught in the Rockingham County School system for 12 years. He spent most of his career with trade associations, first for 13 years as Executive Vice President of The Virginia Poultry Federation in Harrisonburg, where he won the association’s highest honor, The Distinguished Service Award, and then as Executive Director of Associated General Contractors in Richmond, where he spent nearly 20 years, retiring on December 4, 2017. In his retirement years, he greatly enjoyed his role as “Pop Pop”, spending time with Nancy and his grandchildren while battling the challenges of PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) with Nancy as his loving caretaker. The family will forever appreciate Toni, Allen and Kendall who helped care for him and loved him so.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, June 13, 2022 from 6:30-8:00 PM at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, VA.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Broadway Presbyterian Church, with a graveside service to follow at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: CurePSP (Foundation for PSP/CBD and related Brain Diseases) at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.