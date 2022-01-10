Richard Wayne Williams, 55, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home. Mr. Williams was born Oct. 1, 1966, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Harold Williams Sr. and Meldora Davis Williams.
He was a member of the Mount Sinai Baptist Church and was a 1984 graduate of Spotswood High School. He enjoyed working on cars and trucks and was a great mechanic. He loved watching car races and spending time with family and friends. He had his CDL license and drove tractor trailer trucks for many years.
Richard is survived by his fiancée, Tammy L. Thomas; sons, Adrian S. Davis, Dameron R. Cubbage and Demarko C. Davis, all of Elkton; stepdaughters, Christy Smith and Karla Smith, both of Elkton; a brother, Harold Williams Jr. and wife, Karen, of McGaheysville; sisters, Arlene T. Williams of Elkton, Vinda Anderson and husband, Glenn, of Penn Laird, Viola Humphries and husband, Isaac, of Lanham, Md., and Lillie Brown and husband, Ernie, of Stafford, Va.; grandchildren, Zion Cubbage, Draya Davis, Raina Downey, Karma Bush, Ava Madison; and many friends.
The Rev. Ralph Williams and The Rev. Francis Bell will conduct the funeral service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow in the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery in Bryant Hollow.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.