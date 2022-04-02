Richard Wayne Wine, 81, of Mt. Sidney, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on his grandfather, John Wine's farm near Mt. Sidney, VA on September 23, 1940 and was a son of the late Richard H. and Beatrice E. (Price) Wine.
Wayne was employed by ASR in Verona and J.B. Wine & Son Construction. He enjoyed long rides in the countryside, car shows, old westerns, and exploring local history. He also enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Baltimore Orioles with his friend Michel Dailey.
He is survived by his son, Robert Wine of McGayhesville, his daughter, Beth Scott and husband, Scotty of Sanford, Fl, his brother, Reginald Wine and wife, Elaine of Mt. Sidney, his sister, Ada Wine of Verona, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Louise Wine and his daughter-in-law, Tabby Wine.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
