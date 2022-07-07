Rick Kline of Singers Glen died unexpectedly at his home on July 4, 2022.
He married Ali Kline, his “Lovie”, on Oct. 20, 1990, in the back yard of their home. The two were married for 31 years, which he would claim was "not long enough." They loved doing life together; drinking morning coffee with their dogs, attending countless concerts, watching the Washington Nationals play, and road tripping near and far.
Rick always said his greatest achievement in life was being a father to his two children, Emma-Rose and Eli, whom he was so incredibly proud of. He loved spending time with them and was always ready for an adventure. He was continually looking forward to the next time they would all be together.
Rick served his community as a Kindergarten Teacher in the Harrisonburg City School district for 25 years, where he was loved and respected by many. He retired from teaching in 2015.
Retirement gave him time to enjoy the simple things in life he loved so much. Rick was incredibly grateful to devote that time to his family, including being “Poppy” to the family dogs, Clyde, Scout, and Hank.
Music was Rick’s passion. He loved teaching his students through music and traveled all over to attend the shows of his favorite musicians; primarily the Grateful Dead. You could always catch him dance, dance, dancing away.
He was also an avid sports fan. If there was a game on, Rick was watching it. His favorite teams were the Washington Nationals, the Redskins, and the Maryland Terrapins. One of his best memories in recent years was watching the Nationals win the World Series in 2019, he loved being able to share that exciting time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Ali; his two children, Emma-Rose and Eli; his sisters, Kim and Dee; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
His family is taking comfort in the many sweet reunions he surely had when he got to where he was going.
In his honor, his family would ask you put on a tie dye or a band t-shirt, catch a ball game, or make a donation in his name to the SPCA or The Hello in There Foundation. Family and friends plan to celebrate his life with a party at a later date.
Rick would like to leave us all with his favorite quote:
“When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.” - Hunter S. Thompson
