Rickey Clay Smith
Rickey Clay Smith of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., passed away Dec. 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Elwood Raymond Smith and Lucille Stanley Smith of Elkton, Va. (Crow Hollow).
He was a retired carpenter and the last years that he worked he had a wood craft business with his wife. Next to his family and friends he loved old cars and a good joke.
On Aug. 3, 1984, he married Katherine M. Galope, the love of his life. In addition, Rickey leaves behind eight children: Richard, Jamie (Cheryl), Charlie (Jenny), Stevie, Jennifer (Mark), Karen (Chris), Candi (Dave), Laura and special grandson, Iann; 21 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and his “West Virginia Family” whom he dearly loves, The Clifford “Toppy Ramey Family.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, a private viewing will be held for family at 3 p.m., friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a short service at 6 p.m. officiated by his good friend, Jeff Berry, at the Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.
