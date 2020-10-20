Rickie Lee Fleming
Rickie Lee Fleming, 62, of Broadway, Va., passed away Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 28, 1957, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of John and Vista Keplinger Fleming of Timberville.
Rick worked in the shipping department at Pilgrim’s Pride. He was a member of Faith Community Church in Harrisonburg and a member of the Eckard Small Group at the church. He mowed yards for many neighbors and was an avid Harley lover.
On Aug. 13, 1988, he married the former Susan Holsinger, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Stacy Rodgers and wife, Patricia, of Baker, W.Va., and Shane Rodgers and wife, Sarah, of Rockingham, Va.; two grandsons, Noah Rodgers and girlfriend, Shyann Roadcap, and Matthew Rodgers; one brother, John “Sonny” Fleming Jr. of Timberville; one sister, Patricia Jenkins of Timberville; two brothers-in-law, Mike Holsinger and wife, Candy, of Timberville and Jeff Holsinger and wife, Cindy, of Broadway; seven nieces and nephews, Steven Holsinger, Sarah Holsinger, Nicole Wood and husband, Lucas, Julie Ritchie and husband, Kenneth, and Dane Boller; two great-nephews, Jacob Smallwood and Dawson Holsinger; mother-in-law, Genevieve Holsinger of Broadway; and a beloved kitty, “Autumn.”
Pastors Blake Wood and Jim Eckard will conduct a Celebration of Life Service 6:00 p.m. Friday at Faith Community Church.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Social distancing and masks are encouraged at the funeral home and church.
The body was cremated.
