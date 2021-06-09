Rickie Lee ‘Rick’ Reedy
Rickie Lee “Rick” Reedy, 58, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 13, 1962, and was a son of the late Arlie Hall Reedy Sr. and Tressie Ellen Malone Reedy.
Rick was employed with the Town of Bridgewater and had previously worked at Ray Carr Tires in Harrisonburg. He had recently retired due to declining health. One of his favorite pastimes was deer hunting.
Surviving is his loving wife, Aleta Kimble Reedy. Also surviving are three brothers, Dale Reedy and wife, Michelle, of Weyers Cave, Larry Reedy of Dayton and Arlie Reedy Jr. and wife, Judy, of Verona; two sisters, Sandy Payne and husband, Sonny, of Rockingham and Nancy Fox and husband, Jimmy, of Harrisonburg, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Reedy and Arlie Eugene Reedy.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Samuel Sponaugle officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
