Ricky Alan Lambert
Ricky Alan Lambert, 63, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, died June 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg. He had not enjoyed good health for the past five years.
A son of Ella Mullen Downs and the late Dan L. Lambert, he was born on June 19, 1956, in Harrisonburg. He loved to eat and listen to country music.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, Ella Downs of Harrisonburg, are two sons, Keith and Derrick Lambert; his brother, Roger Lambert of Harrisonburg; and girlfriend, Judy Dove of Harrisonburg.
His body will be cremated at Lindsey Funeral Home & Crematory in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
