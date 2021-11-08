Ricky David Blizzard, 63, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Blizzard was born in Cumberland, Md., on Oct. 11, 1958, and was a son of the late Richard and Eunice Blizzard.
He graduated from Turner Ashby High School in his junior year, Class of 1976. He retired from Banta Company after 17 years and owned and operated Blizzard Transportation. He loved GOD and his family foremost. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR, Kiss, card games, and traveling with his wife. His favorite place in the world was Hawaii where he and his wife had traveled to many times. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports. His lab, Koa, was the love of his life, along with his other dogs, Lacey, Kendra, and Rocky, whom he rescued. He was a member of Singers Glen Baptist Church. Rick was dedicated to all his friends and had the biggest heart. He was a walking road atlas and helped many to find their way.
On April 20, 1996, he married Mary Ann Hedrick Blizzard, who survives.
Also surviving are four children, Shandi Dawn Blizzard and companion, Timothy Arbogast, of Harrisonburg, Timothy Jacob Blizzard and wife, Stephanie, of Harman, W.Va., Tracy Ann Suters and husband, Joey, of Broadway, and Chad William Rhodes and wife, Beth, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; grandchildren, Sierra Kelley, Gage Kelley, Bryce Suters, Taylor Suters, Jayce Suters, Caiden Rhodes, Cam Rhodes, Wyatt Davis, Tristan Davis, Morgan Rhodes and Katelynn Viands and husband, Jared; two great-grandchildren; one special sister-in-Law, Faye Hedrick Fox of Harrisonburg; another sister-in-law, Tanya Shea and husband, Michael; three brothers-in-law, Joe Hedrick and companion, Elisabeth Thompson, of Mount Jackson, Brent Litten and wife, Jewel, of Broadway, and Mark Hedrick and wife, Brenda, of Elkton; a stepfather, Oscar Madison Litten of New Market; a special aunt, Reeta Clous and husband, Ron; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Dale Blizzard; brother-in-law, John Russell Fox; and mother-in-law, Maxine Alder Litten.
Paul Glovier will conduct a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The burial will be at Harman, W.Va.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Singers Glen Baptist Church or Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.