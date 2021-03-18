Ricky Lynn Custer, 56, of Mathias, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home. Mr. Custer was born Aug. 6, 1964, in Broadway, Va., and was a son of the late Otis and Nancy Clemens Custer.
Ricky graduated from Broadway High School and later went on to become a mechanic for the railroad. He married Janice Lorraine Riggleman-Custer on Aug. 29, 2020, who survives.
Ricky had a love for many things, including the Lord. He found great joy in singing, hunting and fishing. Ricky was always an avid fan of NASCAR, especially Alec Bowman, and mopar cars.
In addition to his wife, Janice, he is survived by sons, Ricky Ward and wife, Grace, Logan Custer and Adrian Custer; daughters, Christal Hemp and husband, Shawn, Tiffany Dean and husband, William, Mikayla “Kaley” Riggleman and Desirae McCarthy and husband, Akeem; brothers, Otis “Chick” Custer Jr., Mike Custer and Otis Custer III; sisters, Nancy Gordon and Wendy Frazier; and sister-in-law, Jacquline “Jackie” Holeman. Ricky is also survived by 15 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Life Changers Praise and Worship Center in Harrisonburg with Pastor David Tyree officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
