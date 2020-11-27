Riley Floyd Wagner, 81, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in his beloved home where he was born on Glade School Road in Bridgewater. Riley was born July 28, 1939, the son of the late Bertha (Simmons) and Roscoe Wagner.
He dedicated his whole life to farming, first with beef and sheep followed by 57 years in the dairy industry. Farming was his passion and making hay was his pride and joy. He was a member of Pleasant View Lutheran Church in Staunton.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Randolph) Wagner. They were united in marriage on Oct. 8, 1961.
Riley is also survived by two daughters, Amy Herman and husband, Lester, of Waynesboro and Kara Mongold and husband, Brian, of Waynesboro; two sons, Jeff Wagner and wife, Leslie, of Mount Solon and Kirk Wagner and wife, Lori, of Bridgewater; and eight grandchildren, Megan W. (Raymond) Webb, Holly Wagner and special friend, David Miller, Ben (Jayne) Wagner, Anna Wagner, Braden Herman and special friend, Drew Shifflett, Ethan Herman, Garrett Mongold and Ella Rose Mongold.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Simmons, and brother-in-law, William P. Simmons.
A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Pleasant View Lutheran Church Cemetery in Staunton with the Rev. Lester Kennedy officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Equipment Loan Program (HELP), 3925 Churchville Ave, Churchville, VA 24421.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
