Riley Warren Thompson, age 78, of Petersburg, W.Va., formerly of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., passed away July 28, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va. He was born June 3, 1943, in Riverton, W.Va., a son of the late Roy Thompson and Ina Jane (Bennett) Thompson. He was married to the late Lynn Thompson.
Mr. Thompson was a graduate of Circleville High School and later obtained a degree in education. He was a retired teacher and principal at Seneca Rocks Elementary School in Seneca Rocks, W.Va. Riley will be remembered as a man that dedicated his life to education and to the betterment of the community.
Mr. Thompson is survived by two sons, Shon Thompson (Jessica) of Troutville, Va., and Ryan Thompson (Nicole) of Petersburg, W.Va.; four sisters, Nancy Bergdoll (Jim), Ollie Judy (Olen), Susie Hicklin (John), and Donna Thompson; a brother, Robert Thompson (Ellen); and three grandchildren, Parker, Annah and Noah. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ivan Roy “Amby” Thompson.
In honoring Riley's wishes, his body will be cremated and all services will be private. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com.
