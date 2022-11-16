Rita K. Durbin
Rita K. Durbin, 92, of Bridgewater, Virginia passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the White Birch Communities.
She was born on December 10, 1929 in Williamsport, PA and was the daughter of the late William and Veronica Koush.
Rita was married to CDR Stephen F. Durbin, USN (ret.), for over fifty years before he preceded her in death.
Rita is lovingly remembered by her children William (and Carmella) Durbin of Livingston, MT, Gary Durbin of Redondo Beach, CA, Laure (and Mark) Ferguson of Norfolk, VA and Kathleen Rusmisel of Bridgewater, VA; her grandchildren, Jason Lee, Jessica Mitchell, Stephanie Cox, Andrew Ferguson, Elaine Ferguson, and Dillon Rusmisel, and her four great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at a later date at Ft. Myers Chapel with burial following in Arlington National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, VA.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Rita.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.