Rita Veronica Koush Durbin, 92, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at White Birch.
She was born Dec. 10, 1929, and was a daughter of the late William G. and Veronica (Kosmicki) Koush.
Rita was united in marriage to Stephen Durbin, who preceded her in death.
Rita is survived by children, William Durbin of Livingston, Mont., Gary Durbin of Redondo Beach, Calif., Laure Ferguson of Norfolk, Va., and Kathleen Rusmisel of Bridgewater, Va.; grandchildren, Jason Lee, Jessica Mitchell, Stephanie Cox, Andrew Ferguson, Elaine Ferguson, and Dillon Rusmisel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Appleby and Wanda Hollenbeck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at Ft. Myers Chapel with burial following in Arlington National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.