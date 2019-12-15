Rita Y. Haliburton
Rita Yvonne Haliburton, 49, a resident of Pleasant View Inc./Harrison House in Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. She was born on June 15, 1970, in Staunton to the late William F. Haliburton III and Mary F. (Gaines) Haliburton.
She previously attended Augusta Street United Methodist Church in Staunton before she moved to Harrisonburg.
She was preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents, Frank II and Ollie Haliburton and maternal grandparents, Joseph Sr. and Brownie Gaines.
She is survived by her mother; two sisters, Anita Haliburton and Terri Jenkins; numerous half siblings; two uncles, George Haliburton and Joseph Gaines Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Augusta Street United Methodist Church. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 886-2601/(540) 943-6938.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.