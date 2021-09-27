Robert Addison Smith III, 26, of Stanley, died Sept. 23, 2021. He was born Oct. 23, 1994, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Robert A. and Kimberly Noel Eavey Smith II of Stanley.
He worked in the foaming and dry wall business. He graduated from Broadway High School and Massanutten Technical Center. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting.
Surviving are a brother, Dylan Clark Eavey of Broadway; a sister, Mikayla E. Smith of Timberville; grandparents, Robert and Linda Smith of Broadway; a nephew, Damon Eavey; a niece, Kyleigh Eavey; aunts, Bobby Jo Reedy and husband, Sam, Tina Dove and husband, Danny Siever, Kathy Gilman, Glenna Emswiler; and an uncle, Davy Dove.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Doris Cox and Mamie Smith.
His body will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
