Robert Addison Smith
God called Robert Addison Smith home on May 22, 2023. Known to many as Bob, he fought a year-long battle of ALS. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Broadway, Va.
Bob was born July 28, 1950, in Rockingham County to the late Henry Addison and Mamie Marie Fink Smith.
On Aug. 26, 1968, he married the love of his life, Linda Kay Fulk Smith, who survives.
They later were blessed with three children; one son, Robert Addison Smith II and wife, Kimberley, of Stanley; two daughters, Tina Marie Smith Dove and husband, Danny Siever, of Broadway and Bobby Jo Smith Reedy and husband, Samuel, of Broadway; nine grandchildren, Davy Lee Dove II of New Market, Dylan Eavey of Stanley, Dustin Lee Dove of Broadway, Samantha Kay Dove of Broadway, Paige Marie Dove Goodloe and husband, Blake, of Broadway, Ryan Mitchell-Reedy of Broadway, Mikayla Elizabeth Smith of Timberville and Katie Lynn Dove of Broadway. He was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Kyleigh and Damon Eavey.
Robert was the oldest of 12 siblings. Surviving are his brothers, Thomas Smith and wife, Linda, and Michael Hopkins Smith; sisters, Joann Marie Smith, Norma Jean Smith Oates and husband, Eddie, Mary Alice Smith Runion and husband, Preston, and Joyce Elaine Smith Mongold and husband, Denny; and brothers-in-law, Anthony Sherman and Roy Morris. He had an enormous number of nieces and nephews.
One grandson, Robert Addison Smith III, preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry Addison Smith Jr. and Larry Wayne Smith; and sisters, Gloria Faye Smith, Wanda Lee Smith Sherman, and Brenda Kay Smith Morris.
Bob was a devoted husband and cherished every moment he had with his wife. He loved his family and would have given them the whole world if he could. He loved hunting and fishing, looking for mushrooms and finding ramps. He loved taking his family to Coles Point Marina every summer since his children were little. He enjoyed going to the Outer Banks and looked forward to eating at Captain George’s Seafood every summer. He loved his dogs and cats very much. He was a faithful member of Heavenly Divine Christian Church.
Bob went to work to help his family at the age of 13. He started working with his Dad and with Jim Logan. He also worked in Bowman’s Apple Orchard for numerous years. He then went to work for Shen Valley Drywall until he retired. Bob’s trade was plaster and drywall.
Bob was such a courageous, hard-working, and strong man. He will be deeply missed by so many.
Pastors Samuel Reedy and Harvey Yoder will conduct a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be in the Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.