Robert Allen Bales
April 15, 1930 – July 29, 2023
Robert “Bob” Allen Bales was born on April 15, 1930, in Clifton Forge, Va. to Dr. T.C. Bales, a Presbyterian Minister, and Vena McGaughy Bales. He was the youngest of three boys.
Bob was a graduate of Clifton Forge High School. He worked at UVA in Charlottesville, Va. in medical records, and for Publix Supermarket in Bradenton, Fla. While Bob was volunteering at Massanetta Springs, he met and fell in love with his wife, Patsy Murray Bales. Patsy and Bob were married on June 18, 1966. Together they raised two sons: Nathan A. Bales and Robert Lee Bales.
In the year 2000, Bob and Patsy moved back to the Shenandoah Valley where they became faithful members of the Massanutten Presbyterian Church and active volunteers at Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center. They also enjoyed volunteering at Sunnyside Retirement Community and for Hospice at RMH. During this time, Bob was featured in the local news for logging in over 5000 hours as a volunteer for Hospice. In 2015, they became residents of Sunnyside. Soon after, Patsy died on March 14, 2018.
In addition to his sons, Bob is survived by his grandchildren, Jacob Aaron Bales and Katherine Elizabeth Seeders, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his two older brothers, T.C. Bales Jr. and George Bales.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Massanutten Presbyterian Church with Pastor Keith Phillips officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.