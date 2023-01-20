Robert A. Mathias Jr. departed this life on Jan. 8, 2023. He was born Dec. 24, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Va. to parents, Robert A. Mathias and Helen P. Mathias of Timberville, Va.
He was known as “Bobby.” He attended Timberville Elementary School and Broadway High School, where he was in the Letterman’s Club, Science Club, Track and Football manager. He was also a member of the Timberville Boy Scouts No. 1 and received numerous scout awards. He attended the Timberville Church of the Brethren. He graduated from BHS in 1967 and attended EMC and worked with Hawse Lab in Harrisonburg.
He eventually moved to Florida Keys, teaching people to dive and to swim with the dolphins. He bought his own boat (The Restless Two), and started charting people for diving and fishing for over 47 years.
He is survived by his son, Robert Allen Mathias lll, of Fort Myers; two sisters, Janet Mathias Spitzer of Gahanna, Ohio and Nancy Mathias Lohr and husband, Thomas, of Broadway, Va.; nephews, Paul, Stephen, Michael Lohr and Ron Spitzer and a niece, Jeanette Spitzer.
“Robert was very smart, especially in his area of interest, boating, fishing, stereos, and mechanics. He proactively pursued the life he desired in living in Florida, on the water, with his business. He was energetic throughout his life, working hard and without regard to hours or days to accomplish a goal. He handled difficult health adversities with courage, hope and practicality. We have fond memories of him bringing Yellowtail fish on ice up to Virginia and fixing gourmet meals for us. He was a good friend and will be missed.” Doug and Sherry David
Robert’s ashes will be spread on the ocean he loved so much at a later date.
