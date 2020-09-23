Robert Asberry Dean
Robert Asberry Dean, 94, of Elkton, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 20, 2020, at his home. Mr. Dean was born March 19, 1926, in the Throughfare area of Page County, and was the son of the late James Lloyd and Mamie Ardena Lam Dean.
He was a member of the NRA and a life member of Bass Masters and the North American Hunt Club. He was an avid bear and deer hunter and enjoyed fishing. He loved to sing and dance and was an accomplished guitar and banjo player, at times appearing with his sons, Franklin Dean and the Band Masters, Delmas Dean, Echo Star and Southern Breeze. He was a brick and block mason for many years. Mr. Dean’s heritage consisted of six generations.
On July 6, 1944, he married Ora Geneva Breeden, who preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 1995. He was also preceded in death by a son, Delmas Asberry Dean; two great-granddaughters, Brittany and Autumn Shifflett and brothers, James Leon, Jerry Lee and Alden Lindbergh Dean.
Mr. Dean is survived by sons, Robert Franklin Dean (Rosemary) and Jarrette Arlo Dean (Annabelle); daughters, Joyce Atkins (Carroll) and Beverly Shifflett; granddaughters raised in the home, Angela Dean Rakes (Kent) and Becky L. Dean, all of Elkton; sisters, Edna Mae Hensley and Betty Jean Eppard, both of Elkton; daughter-in-law, Kathy Dean of Clover Hill; 22 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
In keeping with Mr. Dean’s wishes, the funeral service and burial will be private at Dean Mountain Cemetery in the Shenandoah National Park with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hensley’s United Methodist Church, 6798 Throughfare Road, Elkton, VA 22827 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
