Robert Baird Timmons, 91, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Robert was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Donald Barnes and Mary Poe Timmons.
He graduated from Montclair High School, Montclair, N.J. He earned his way through college at Ohio Wesleyan University by painting barns and houses during the summers, graduating in 1950. He then studied at Columbia University Teachers College and taught general science and chemistry before joining Allied Chemical Corporation (now Honeywell), where he worked for over 30 years.
Robert’s beloved wife of over 60 years, Juanita Baxter Timmons, preceded him to Glory on Jan. 1, 2020. Throughout their marriage, Juanita and Robert lived in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Virginia. They lived for 13 years in Branchburg, N.J., then 37 years in Chester, Va., prior to moving to Sunnyside Retirement Community in 2016.
Robert was blessed with six children, who survive him: C. Robin Timmons (Leonard Hamilton) and David Timmons (Kelly) with his first wife, and John Timmons (Melinda), William Timmons (Tammy Marcum), Marianna Coleman (Nelson), and Alan Timmons (Christina) with Juanita. He is also survived by one brother, James Donald Timmons (Anita); one brother-in-law, John Baxter (Donna); his much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his large extended family. His brothers, John, Richard, and Frank Timmons, and foster brother, Eddie Eng, preceded him in death.
Robert and Juanita believed in community and church involvement wherever they lived. They were active in multiple township committees, local PTAs, many church committees, and multiple other community organizations. Robert coached his sons’ Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams, as well as his daughter’s Girls Softball team. He was an Eagle Scout and participated in Boy Scouts with their sons, while Juanita participated as a troop leader with Brownies and Girl Scouts with their daughter. While they were in New Jersey, Juanita and Robert enjoyed raising goats, sheep, chickens and geese. Throughout their marriage they gardened extensively, with family, neighbors, and friends often joining them around the kitchen table canning and freezing fruits and vegetables. Robert sang bass in the church choir wherever he lived, and Juanita joined him in Joy Singers at Chester United Methodist Church, which toured throughout the country performing Praise Concerts at various churches. Robert was a serious bridge player including tournament play with his oldest son, David. Above all, Robert and Juanita believed in frugal living and personal sacrifice so that they could afford to help others in long-term, life-changing ways.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Tim Frost of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Harrisonburg, officiating. In keeping with the Commonwealth of Virginia’s guidelines for COVID-19 facial coverings will be required for all those attending.
A graveside service for Robert and Juanita will be held on July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, Ohio, with Juanita’s nephew, William Baxter (Julie) officiating. Juanita's urn will be tucked under Robert's arm, and they will rise arm in arm when the trumpet sounds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St., Chester, VA 23831.
