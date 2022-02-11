Robert Barrent Van Wyck (24) passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. He was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Feb. 19, 1997, and was a resident of Harrisonburg at the time of his passing.
Robert, an exceptional athlete and student, was a graduate of Luray High School in Luray, Va., class of 2015 and was a full-time student at Blue Ridge Community College where he began to find himself earning a 4.0 average after his first two semesters. In the words of Robert’s high school classmates, “Robert was one of the most kind, genuine individuals, whose sense of humor could have anyone with a stomachache from laughing endlessly. He always made anyone who encountered him feel valued.”
Robert’s survivors include his mother, Anne M. Van Wyck; his father, John R. Van Wyck IV; his brother, John R. Van Wyck V; John’s wife, Gabrielle, John and Gabrielle’s little girl, Beatrice; his grandmother, Rose M. Crews; his aunt, Barbara and uncle, Don Ehlers and their children, Rosie and Eppie Ehlers; his aunt, Mary Crews and her children, Grace, Sam, and Calder Liscomb; his aunt, Janice A. Cocks and her children, Samantha Eull, Samantha’s husband, Bryan and their son, Harrison; Brian Cocks and his wife, Jillian, and cousins, Kevin and Kyle Wnek.
Robert was predeceased by his grandfathers, Charles R. Crews and John R. Van Wyck III; his grandmother, Wanda J. Van Wyck-Lydecker; his aunt, Jean J. Van Wyck; and his uncle, David T. Cocks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be sent to the West Luray Recreation Center at P.O. Box 603, 630 West Main St., Luray, VA 22835 with special consideration given towards their Mental Health program. In this regard, the LHS Class of 2015 has set up a Go Fund Me page for this purpose. You can find this page by searching Robert Van Wyck Memorial Fundraiser at GoFundme.com.
A memorial service for Robert has been planned for 2:00 p.m. at Luray High School in Luray, Va., on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Blessed are the poor of spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted.
Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.
Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.
Blessed are the merciful, for they shall find mercy.
Blessed are the pure of heart, for they shall see God.
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.
Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Gospel of Mathew 5:3-10
