Robert ‘Bob’ Fields Moss Jr.
Robert “Bob” Fields Moss Jr., 93, a resident of Harrisonburg and Rockingham since 1965, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his residence.
A son of the late Robert F. Moss Sr. and Julia Bourne Moss, he was born on Feb. 21, 1927, in Hanover County, Va. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Bob went on to serve in the U.S. Navy (Fleet Marine Force) as a medic for the Marine Corp during World War II and The Korean War.
Bob was a local businessman, owning and operating his own businesses, Moss Construction Company and Shen Valley Masonry before retiring. He was active in the community serving on the HEC Board, was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Harrisonburg Lions Club, Harrisonburg B.P.O.E. No. 450, Rockingham Union Masonic Lodge No. 27, Valley Shrine Club, Acca Temple, and VFW Post No. 632.
He enjoyed going to the beach with family and friends, going to Virginia Tech football games and also watching his grandson, Noah, play sports.
On Feb. 16, 1963, he married Jane Parish Moss, who preceded him in death on Oct. 4, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Amy Parish Moss and Robin Fields Moss; his grandson, Noah Robert Moss, all of Rockingham; and his sister, Nancy Snyder of Richmond.
A public funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Dr. Stephen Hay officiating. A public graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites by Rockingham Union Lodge No. 27 and Military Honors by the U.S. Navy.
Immediately following the graveside service, family and friends are invited back to the Moss residence for a reception and fellowship.
There will be no formal visitation, but friends may pay their respects at the funeral home Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801, c/o Stained Glass Window Fund or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
