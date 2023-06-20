Robert “Bob” Foltz, 80, received his angel wings on June 7, 2023, in Hertford, N.C. He was the son of Harold David and Elva Musselman Foltz. He was preceded in death by both parents along with a brother, Charles D. “Peanut” Foltz, all from Luray.
Bob leaves behind his loving wife, Sue Miller Foltz of Hertford, N.C. He is also survived by daughter, Cathy; son, Alan; and stepdaughters, Carla, Laura and Charlotte, along with their spouses. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Bob was a graduate of Luray High School class of 1961. He worked for Lucent Technologies and retired after many years of service.
To honor Bob’s memory, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Morning Star Lutheran Church, 1524 Lake Arrowhead Road, Luray, Va. at 1 p.m. There will be a meal and fellowship following the service in the church social hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
