Robert (Bob) Franklin Suddarth, Jr., 88, a resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Thursday February 17, 2022.
He was born July 9, 1933 in Waynesboro, and graduated from Waynesboro High School. Mr. Suddarth was stationed in Fair Hope, AL with the U.S. Navy as an airplane mechanic. He worked for GE/ Genicom as an electrician, retiring at age 60. He continued his work as an Electrical Contractor in his own business, rewiring and servicing many homes in the area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Frank Suddarth and Edith Hope (Claytor) Suddarth; grandson, Joshua Ferrier; and sister, Mary Pauley.
Surviving are his wife, who he married on May 5, 2006, Viola (Monger) Suddarth of Waynesboro; son, Robert Wayne Suddarth (Deb) of Pulaski, VA; daughters, Vickie June Suddarth (John Starkey) of Richmond, VA, and Teri Lynn Ferrier (Lou) of Christiansburg, VA; 6 grandchildren, Matthew Suddarth, Jason Suddarth, Rebekkah Corkey, Ashley Suddarth, and Aaron Barbour; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Mabel Claytor of Richmond, KY; and 4 nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, February 21, 2022 at Waynesboro Mennonite Church, 1801 Monroe Street, Waynesboro. Friends will be received an hour prior to the service at the church.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Shenandoah and Visiting Angels for their loving care given to Bob.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.