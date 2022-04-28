Robert "Bob" Garland Chandler, a.k.a. PawPaw, 74, of Bridgewater, formerly of Port Republic, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Robert was born Jan. 19, 1948, a son of the late Jean Margaret (Turner) and Bernard Harris Chandler.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer 2nd Class during Vietnam and later retired from Reynolds Plastics in 2008. He was a member of Port Republic United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of Grottoes Rescue Squad, and a member of the Augusta County Railroad Club. Robert was an avid train collector, wood worker, antique collector and refinisher. He always made time for his friends and family, including traveling to the 50 states with his beloved wife, Dianna.
He was united in marriage on Aug. 8, 1970, to Dianna Lee (Wimer) Chandler, who survives.
Robert is also survived by daughters, Julie Caricofe of New Market and Dinah May Chandler Watson and husband, Chris, of Port Republic; son, Robert "Matthew" Scott Chandler of North Carolina; brother, Steven David Chandler and wife, Robin, of Dayton; grandchildren, Emily Sue Shifflett, Makayla Rose Watson, U.S. Navy ETN 3rd Class Petty Officer Chandler Watson and Holly Marie Dixon; and great-grandchildren, Dalton Ream, Hope Ream and Marine Recruit Faith Ream.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Chandler; sister, Marla Dale Cook; and grandson, Edward Lee Shifflett.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 30, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Chandler's homeplace in Port Republic. Attire is casual because PawPaws favorite outfit is blue jeans and flannel shirt. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Port Republic United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School. Mail checks to P.O. Box 116, Port Republic, VA 24471.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
