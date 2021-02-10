Robert ‘Bob’ L. Roadcap Sr.
Robert “Bob” L. Roadcap Sr., 85, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Mr. Roadcap was born July 14, 1935, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late John C. Sr. and Daisy Crawford Roadcap.
In his early years, he was employed by Bridges Service Stations and later retired after 32 years from Brockway as a foreman.
On Jan. 15, 1993, he married the former Shirley Persinger, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Darlene Roadcap Bowman of Harrisonburg and Vickie Lynn Roadcap of Singers Glen; a sister, Jean Pennington of Arkansas; and his best friends, Franklin Dean, Larry Payne, Dave Minnick and Craig McClain.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Roadcap was preceded in death by a son, Robert Lincoln Roadcap Jr., and his siblings, John C. Roadcap Jr., Ruth Bennington, Joe Roadcap, Doris Ward and Hessie Roadcap.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Singers Glen Rescue Squad, PO Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
