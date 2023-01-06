Robert "Bob" Liskey, born to father, Harry O. Liskey and mother, Vada Lineweaver on Sept. 3, 1929, has passed away on Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 93. Residing in Staunton, Va., for most of his life, he and his wife, Barbara, moved to Williamsburg, Va. in 2011 to be closer to their daughter and grandsons.
As a watchmaker/jeweler for 48 years, he was well versed in the finer things in life but anyone who knew him knew he was a kind and humble man. He loved deeply and was best known for his quick-witted humor, fierce determination, and generous spirit. A Jack of all trades, you could find him most days fixing something, tinkering with tools in the garage or enjoying the peacefulness of bird watching.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara Liskey; daughter, Melanie Showalter; grandsons, Bryan (Karmen) Showalter and Justin (Cindy) Showalter; and great-grandsons, Austin and Carter Showalter. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Harry O. Liskey Jr.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com for the Liskey family.
