Robert ‘Bob’ Snow Smith Sr.
Robert “Bob” Snow Smith Sr., 86, of Broadway, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Smith was born Jan. 31, 1935, in Elkton and was a son of the late Stillman Snow Smith and Ada Marie Viands.
On March 20, 1954, he married Betty Rodgers Smith, who also preceded him in death Oct. 3, 2020.
Bob was a machinist and metal fabricator. He was an avid trout fisherman, hunter and enjoyed gardening. Using his welding skills, he would make lawn ornaments.
He is survived by his son, Robert S. Smith Jr.; daughters, Sandra Marie Cline and companion, Patrick Samuels, of Broadway, Pamela S. Adams and husband, David, of Bridgewater and Judy A. Smith and companion, Marty W. Earles, of Broadway; brother, George P. Viands and wife, Mildred; grandchildren, Danny Smith, Megan Smith, Heather Munsterman, Jeremy Mason, Joshua Mason, Trenton Wilt and Chad Price, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Paul O. “Jim” Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
