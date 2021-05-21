Robert ‘Bob’ W. Spitzer
Robert “Bob” W. Spitzer, 84, of Broadway, Va., went to be with his Lord on May 19, 2021. He was born Sept. 10, 1936, in Rockingham County to the late Carl A. and Kathleen P. Shirkey Spitzer.
Robert retired from the Ford Motor Company. He was a lifelong member of Mayland Christian Church, where he served in many roles, including Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and any other capacity as needed.
He is survived by his wife, the former Geraldine Lambert; two sons, Robert Jr. and wife, Debra, of Florida and Daniel and wife, Kate, of California; two grandchildren, Patrick and Sarah; three stepchildren, Sandra, Eric and Jeff Zacharko; four stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat- grandchildren.
The Rev. Cliff Poirot will conduct a funeral service 3 p.m. Saturday at Mayland Christian Church. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Mayland. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home. Per CDC guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are encouraged at the church.
Donations may be made in Bob’s name to Mayland Christian Church, c/o Susan Harrison, 11185 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
The family wants to thank Hospice for their loving care during Bob’s long illness.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.