Robert “Bobby” Eugene Henton, 68, of Harrisonburg, passed away from a farming accident, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his shop in Penn Laird.
Mr. Henton was born, June 27, 1951, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late, Mary Elizabeth Henton. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donnie Henton and Charles “Tommy” Henton.
Bobby graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1971. He was a self employed contractor with variety of skills and great attention to detail. He loved attending auctions and collecting tools.
He is survived by his sisters, Connie Fadley of Harrisonburg, Judy Hensley of Penn Laird and Toni Sanders of Lacey Spring, as well as, extended family, nieces and nephews. Bobby is also survived by many friends and numerous cats and donkeys.
He will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with the Rev. David Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Fellowship Community Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice.
