Robert “Bobby” James Lohr, 65, of Broadway, died June 17, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Nov. 18, 1956, in Harrisonburg and was a son of James Lohr of Broadway and the late Jean Good Lohr.
Bobby was the owner of Blue Ridge Trophies. He was an avid hunter, bowler, softball player and former member of the Harrisonburg Eagles.
Also surviving, including his father, are a sister, Linda Phillips and husband, Bob, of Broadway; a brother, Dan Lohr and wife, Michele, of Timberville; two nephews, Jarrett Lohr of Broadway and Kenley Lohr of Broadway; three great-nieces, Kayleigh, Makenna and Raelynn Lohr; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jerry Shiflet will conduct a memorial service Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be held privately at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
There will not be any services at the funeral home prior to the memorial service. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
